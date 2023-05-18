KTSA KTSA Logo

One dead, one critically injured in shooting near downtown San Antonio

By Don Morgan
May 18, 2023 5:40AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument at a home near downtown San Antonio takes a deadly turn.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Austin Street just after 12:30 A.M. Thursday.

Two men, reported to be i their 30’s, were arguing and at some point, they both pulled guns and started shooting at each other.

When police arrived they found one of the men had died while the other was in critical condition.

It’s still early in the investigation and police are still trying to determine what the men were arguing about.

Their names haven’t been released.

