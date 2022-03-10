One man dead in South Bexar County trailer fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County officials said one person is dead after a late-night fire on the South side of the county.
According to county spokesman Tom Peine, the fire was reported at a trailer on a property on Hwy 281 South around 11 p.m.
The trailer had reportedly collapsed by the time fire officials arrived and firefighters found the body of a man inside the structure after the fire was contained.
The man’s brother reportedly called emergency services to report the fire after communication with the victim went unanswered.
Officials reported there were numerous safety issues on the property including a number of inoperable vehicles and made it difficult for firefighters to respond.
The man has not been identified pending a report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.