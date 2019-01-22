Pair caught cooking meth, possessing large gun stash in Converse Walmart parking lot

Weapons and other materials recovered from a vehicle cooking meth in a Converse Walmart parking lot. (Photo: Converse Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were caught by police cooking meth in a Converse Walmart parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Converse police say patrol officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the store on FM 78 at around 3 a.m.

Police arrested 22-year-old September Alvarez and 34-year-old Robert Robles Jr., who tried to pass off a fake name at first. Robles had a warrant out of California for a probation violation.

The officers searched the car and found five handguns — including one that had been reported stolen — as well as methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and identification information that did not belong to either suspect.

Police also found a hidden compartment within the dashboard which contained equipment used to “cook” the methamphetamine into liquid form to later inject.

Officers believe the two were in the process of “cooking” their meth when they made contact with them based on the odor in the car.

Both Alvarez and Robles have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawful possession of identifying information. Robles was additionally charged with being a fugitive failing to identify.