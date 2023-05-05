KTSA KTSA Logo

Paxton investigating Austin pediatric hospital for possible illegal gender transitioning procedures

By Christian Blood
May 5, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Paxton investigating Austin pediatric hospital for possible illegal gender transitioning procedures
American and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin to find out if the facility has undergone ”gender transitioning” procedures on minor children.

“It is now alarmingly common for fringe activists to use their positions in medicine and health care to force experimental, life-altering procedures onto children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Across the country, there are doctors and health care professionals who appear willing to sacrifice the long-term health of American children, all in service to the increasingly dangerous fad of ‘transgender’ extremism. It is deeply disturbing, and there is no place for it in Texas. Along these lines, there have been a number of recent reports about potentially illegal activity at Dell Children’s Medical Center, and this investigation aims to uncover the truth.”  

Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine (RTE) to Dell Children’s Medical Center, which is demanding answers about the alleged activities. The RTE seeks to determine whether any state laws have been violated or any misrepresentations have been made to parents and patients. 

In a statement released on Friday, Attorney General Paxton says he is continuing to use every power at his disposal to protect children in Texas while holding accountable those who give misleading information about potentially illegal procedures on minors.

More about:
Dell Children's Medical Center
gender transitioning
investigation
Ken Paxton
minor children

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
3

SAPD: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition
4

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested
5

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday