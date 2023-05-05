Paxton investigating Austin pediatric hospital for possible illegal gender transitioning procedures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin to find out if the facility has undergone ”gender transitioning” procedures on minor children.

“It is now alarmingly common for fringe activists to use their positions in medicine and health care to force experimental, life-altering procedures onto children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Across the country, there are doctors and health care professionals who appear willing to sacrifice the long-term health of American children, all in service to the increasingly dangerous fad of ‘transgender’ extremism. It is deeply disturbing, and there is no place for it in Texas. Along these lines, there have been a number of recent reports about potentially illegal activity at Dell Children’s Medical Center, and this investigation aims to uncover the truth.”

Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine (RTE) to Dell Children’s Medical Center, which is demanding answers about the alleged activities. The RTE seeks to determine whether any state laws have been violated or any misrepresentations have been made to parents and patients.