Pearsall felon sentenced to prison for dealing fentanyl that killed 3

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are dead after taking drugs laced with fentanyl, and the man who sold it to them is headed to prison.

Elberto Roy Trevino of Pearsall sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to three people in July 2022, and each of them were found dead shortly after. Each of the crime scenes turned up trace amounts of fentanyl.

Near the end of that month, officers executed a search warrant of Trevino’s home, and during the search various amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin were recovered. Investigators also say ammunition and a stolen gun out of San Antonio was picked up.

Investigators say Trevino was working with other people to acquire and distribute fentanyl. Cell phone records showed text messages were exchanged with one of the people who died after taking drugs purchased from Trevino.

Trevino, 50, pled guilty in August 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was sentenced in a San Antonio federal court to 24 years in prison for one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.