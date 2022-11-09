KTSA KTSA Logo

Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry in Bexar County Judge race

By Don Morgan
November 9, 2022 5:51AM CST
Photo: Peter Sakai Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been more than 20 years since someone other than Nelson Wolff has been Bexar County Judge.

Wolff announced he was retiring a year ago and Tuesday night, Bexar County voters elected his replacement.

Democrat Peter Sakai defeated Republican Trish DeBerry by winning 59% of the vote.

Sakai started out in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office before starting his own paw practice. He then served as a judge for 26 years. Starting with the Bexar County Children’s Court in 1995 then moving on to the 225th State District Court 8 years ago.

