Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry in Bexar County Judge race

Photo: Peter Sakai Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been more than 20 years since someone other than Nelson Wolff has been Bexar County Judge.

Wolff announced he was retiring a year ago and Tuesday night, Bexar County voters elected his replacement.

Democrat Peter Sakai defeated Republican Trish DeBerry by winning 59% of the vote.

Sakai started out in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office before starting his own paw practice. He then served as a judge for 26 years. Starting with the Bexar County Children’s Court in 1995 then moving on to the 225th State District Court 8 years ago.