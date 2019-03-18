Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting at Northside Church

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man who was fatally wounded during a wedding celebration at a North Side church has been identified as 33-year-old Marcos Villegas-Martinez.

A fight broke out during a wedding reception and spilled into the parking lot of Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Blanco Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Villegas-Martinez was shot. He was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

Two men took off in a white pickup truck.

KSAT-TV reports Juan Vicente Flores has been arrested and charged with murder.