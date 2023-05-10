Police arrest San Antonio teen accused of shooting his father several times

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 16 year old boy accused of shooting his father several times is in custody.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 8200 block of Gault Lane at around 5 P.M. Tuesday.

That’s where the teen and his father had been in an altercation. The boy is alleged to have shot his father. Two of the shots hit the man in the chest. He’s in critical condition.

The teen was found in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Sunset Road. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault.

The shooting is still an active investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.