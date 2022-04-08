Police ask for help in locating missing Austin man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Austin are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.
63 year old Jesse Stripling was last seen Wednesday, March 30 on Metric Boulevard in Austin.
Stripling is a 63 year old black man. He’s 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Stripling wears glasses and has a goatee.
He was driving a red, 2011 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate number CVV7263.
Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.