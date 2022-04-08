      Weather Alert

Police ask for help in locating missing Austin man

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2022 @ 4:15am
Photo: Austin Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Austin are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

63 year old Jesse Stripling was last seen Wednesday, March 30 on Metric Boulevard in Austin.

Stripling is a 63 year old black man. He’s 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Stripling wears glasses and has a goatee.

He was driving a red, 2011 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate number CVV7263.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.

 

TAGS
Austin CLEAR Alert Jesse Stripling Missing Man
Popular Posts
Pastor at Boerne Church killed in crash in Louisiana
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
Human leg from fatality crash in Boerne found in Cibolo
San Antonio is the centerpiece in HGTV's Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?
Three women hurt in two separate crashes in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On