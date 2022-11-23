Rainy Thanksgiving in the forecast for San Antonio, Hill Country

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country.

The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night, but then another front is expected that should bring more showers after midnight.

More rain could show up on Friday morning for those dashing to stores to find deals on Black Friday. The daytime high on Friday should cool down into the upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday look clear with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s on both days.