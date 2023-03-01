Red Flag Warning issued, severe weather possible for San Antonio, Hill Country

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for a Red Flag Warning for a good portion of South-Central Texas during a period of low humidity and strong winds.

The Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon on Thursday and it will continue through 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Winds could reach up to 60 miles per hour in San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains.

In addition to the elevated risk of wildfires, severe storms could hit the same region starting Wednesday evening, including the Hill Country, I-35 corridor and Coastal Plains.

Weather forecasters are warning of the possibility of damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes.