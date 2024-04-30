KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: San Antonio Charter Review Commission scales back numbers for mayor, city council pay raises

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 6:22AM CDT
KTSA NEWS/KATY BARBER – San Antonio City Hall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s back to the drawing board for a 15-member commission that drew up a plan to give San Antonio City Councilmembers significant pay raises.

According to a report from FOX 29, the San Antonio Charter Review Commission originally drew up a proposal that would see council members get a pay hike from $45,722 annually up to $125,000. The mayor’s paycheck would have gone up as well from the current $61,725 to $140,000.

But then came public outcry that the raises were too high.

Now the commission is recommending some new numbers.

Councilmembers would be paid $80,000 annually while the mayor’s salary would be $95,000.

Once the commission finalizes its recommendation, it moves on to city council, then to the voters in November.

