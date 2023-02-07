Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.

The lockdown was implemented as a precaution. There was no shooting inside of the school.

Law enforcement is currently in the process of clearing the school. Students are not being released.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the shooters. Information that can help locate them can be given to the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.