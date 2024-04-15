Rock and Roll legends Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons to perform at San Antonio’s Tobin Center October 26

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the most iconic voices in popular music is coming to the Tobin Center.

The original Jersey Boy, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will bring their long list of hits to San Antonio October 26.

Known for the classics, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” “Walk Like A Man” and “December 1963” and dozens more, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons burst onto the scene in the early 1960’s.

Along with continued radio airplay and online streams, their music has also been heard in several motion pictures including “Dirty Dancing”, “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Deer Hunter”.

They have sold more than 100 million records and continue to pack concert venues around the world

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at https://www.tobincenter.org/frankievalli