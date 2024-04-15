KTSA KTSA Logo

Rock and Roll legends Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons to perform at San Antonio’s Tobin Center October 26

By Don Morgan
April 15, 2024 10:45AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the most iconic voices in popular music is coming to the Tobin Center.

The original Jersey Boy, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will bring their long list of hits to San Antonio October 26.

Known for the classics, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” “Walk Like A Man” and “December 1963” and dozens more, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons burst onto the scene in the early 1960’s.

Along with continued radio airplay and online streams, their music has also been heard in several motion pictures including “Dirty Dancing”, “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Deer Hunter”.

They have sold more than 100 million records and continue to pack concert venues around the world

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at https://www.tobincenter.org/frankievalli

 

More about:
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
San Antonio
tobin center

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
4

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle
5

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage