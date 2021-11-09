SAPD taking applications for Blue Santa recipients

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the holiday season approaches, the San Antonio Police Department is opening up applications for Blue Santa recipients.
Applications are now open through December 3.
Families who wish to be recipients must fill visit a San Antonio Police substation to fill out an application along with a valid ID card with a current address, a CPS or SAWS bill as proof of residence, and a copy of each child’s birth certificate. The applications are available in English and Spanish.
The application times are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and interested residents can find the closest San Antonio Police Substation at sapdbluesanta.org.
Event officials said that deliveries will begin around December 15 and continue through Christmas Eve.
Blue Santa provides presents for children aged newborn to 12 years old. Officials said that applications from families who have applied for assistance from other local charity organizations will not be approved.
SAPD has been holding Blue Santa annually since 1976 and provides presents for nearly 8,000 families in need in the San Antonio area.