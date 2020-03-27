      Weather Alert

San Antonio, Bexar County coronavirus case count up to 120

Dennis Foley
Mar 27, 2020 @ 6:22pm
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg provides update on city and Bexar County coronavirus case count. (Screengrab: City of San Antonio)

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County say the number of confirmed cases in the San Antonio area now up to 120.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said of the 120 cases, 66 are connected to either travel or close contact to some who had traveled and 42 were transmitted through community spread.  An additional 12 cases are still being traced.

Of the 120 cases, 33 people are hospitalized.  The death toll remains at 5.

The City of San Antonio is closing city playground equipment effective Friday night to mitigate coronavirus spread.

