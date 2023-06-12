San Antonio could have Heat Advisory Tuesday as temperatures climb

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio might have just missed a Heat Advisory on Monday, but that likely will not be the case on Tuesday.

The forecast high for Tuesday in the Alamo City is 101 degrees, but the heat index could make it feel a good bit hotter.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Monday evening for a portion of the Hill Country, Rio Grande Plains, and the southern I-35 Corridor.

Weather forecasters are urging caution if you have to be outside for prolonged periods of time, and you are advised to drink plenty of water and take as many breaks in the shade or air conditioning as possible to avoid heat-related illness.

It will also be important not to leave children or pets in a car as the temperature inside could reach life-threatening temperatures in a matter of minutes during the kind of heat expected Monday and in the coming days.

For more information on how to stay safe during hot outdoor temperatures you can click here.

The National Weather Service says additional heat advisories could be issued in the coming days.