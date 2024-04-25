KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Elementary School student facing disciplinary action for bringing unloaded gun to campus

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2024 5:50AM CDT
San Antonio Elementary School student facing disciplinary action for bringing unloaded gun to campus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at a local elementary school is facing disciplinary action for bringing an unloaded gun to school.

Carvajal Elementary School Principal Hugo Saucedo sent a letter to parents Wednesday, informing them of the incident.

He writes the student appeared to have a weapon and was making threatening comments. Administrators located the student and found the gun.

Saucedo adds it’s unclear of what type of gun it was.

SAISD police were called to the campus. They confirm the gun was not loaded.

In his letter to parents, Saucedo wrote:

“We ask that you partner with us and reinforce with your child the message that these types of items should never be brought to school. Our goal is to ensure safety and to retain a calm and productive learning environment for all students.”

