San Antonio Fire Department: North Side fire likely caused by faulty air conditioner

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire on San Antonio’s North side could prove to be a reminder to have your home’s HVAC system serviced as soon as possible.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Fresno Street just after 2 A.M. Tuesday.

They were met with heavy smoke and flames shooting from one side of the home.

Crews say they were able to knock the fire down quickly and no injuries were reported.

It appears a faulty air conditioning unit sparked the fire but investigators will determine the exact cause.

A dollar amount on the damage is not available.