San Antonio Gunslingers join Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the addition of the San Antonio Gunslingers for the upcoming season. San Antonio’s addition to the IFL’s Western Conference as well as the recent Eastern Conference addition of the Jacksonville Sharks confirms there will be sixteen teams and evenly balanced conferences in 2024.

“The Rackler family and the Gunslinger’s are a great addition to the IFL,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “This is a team that is built the right way with good people and will immediately compete at the top of the IFL.”

The San Antonio Gunslingers are entering their fourth year as a franchise, having spent their last two seasons as part of the National Arena League. The Gunslingers tout a remarkable fanbase, powerful partnerships and reputable ownership, all of which will be great additions to the Indoor Football League.

Gunslingers CEO and owner, Don Rackler, said “We are excited to be a member of the IFL and the level of excellence it represents. Our fans deserve the best experience possible, and they will get that in the years ahead.”

San Antonio has ties to the original 1984/1985 USFL team by the same name, including location, name, and their recently named head coach. Tom Menas, a former player on the 1985 San Antonio Gunslingers (USFL) team, is returning to San Antonio after 38 years to take over as the Head Coach and General Manager of the San Antonio Gunslingers in 2024.

President and co-owner, James Steubing had this to say, “We were being courted by multiple leagues. But determined that the IFL was exactly what we were looking for. A well-run league with cream of the crop teams. 2024 is going to be a very exciting year.”

The IFL recently finished its fifteenth season with the second installation of the Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship in Henderson, Nevada on August 5th. On August 20th, the IFL announced the addition of the Jacksonville Sharks. With the Sharks and the Gunslingers now in the fold, the IFL will feature sixteen teams, eight in each conference, for the 2024 season. The IFL continues to keep its eyes on the horizon for continued calculated growth in the coming years.