San Antonio Gunslingers vs. West Texas Warbirds Saturday at Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers are fresh off a bye week, and Saturday night they will try to improve to 7-1 against the West Texas Warbirds.

This will be a rematch of San Antonio’s Week 7 match-up against the Warbirds at Ector County Coliseum, which the Gunslingers won by a score of 38-36.

West Texas comes into Saturday night’s game with a record of 2-6, but Gunslingers head coach Fred Shaw knows his team cannot take its in-state rival lightly.

“They’re a great team, they’re putting it all together,” said Shaw. “You can see that these guys are getting better and better each week. We are going to have to come play, because this is a rivalry, they’re going to want to beat us, we’re the top dogs right now.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. with free Gunslingers t-shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the door.

