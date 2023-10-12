San Antonio International Airport adds eighth nonstop international destination

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport announced its eighth nonstop international destination.

Beginning June 1, 2024, Mexico’s low-cost airline Viva Aerobus will begin flying to Torreo, Mexico. That will make San Antonio one of only two U.S cities with flights to that location.

The flights to Torreon will leave San Antonio Tuesdays and Saturdays. They will depart SAT at 12:20 p.m., arriving in Torreon at 1 p.m.

The return flights leave Torreon at 2 p.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 4:40 p.m.

Viva Aerobus will also increase non-stop service to Leon/Guanajuato.

Jesus Saenz Jr., Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System released the following statement:

“The addition of Torreon is a strategic decision when it comes to both business and leisure travel. Until now, travelers would drive nearly nine hours or take a connecting flight, resulting in 5-6 hours of travel. This new service helps to connect people involved in silver refining, automotive parts and electronics industries to Comarca Lagunera – known as the ‘region of lagoons.’ It’s also a popular destination for many San Antonians with friends and family there. Now you can find an affordable fare to make the trip down from San Antonio – in less than two hours.”

The airport’s other seven international destinations include: Queretaro, Guadalajara, Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico City, Monterrey, Cancun and Frankfurt, Germany.