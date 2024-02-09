San Antonio man, 73, charged with possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is facing a first-degree felony after investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s Office say hundreds of files containing child pornography were found on his computer.

Raul Bonillas Viera, 73, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation that started in 2023, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The probe was launched after an explicit image of a child was uploaded online. Authorities say that image was traced back to Viera’s computer.

KSAT-12 reports Viera admitted to police at his North Side home that he did look at child porn, but investigators say they later found more than 550 files of the illegal content on his computer. As that number met the threshold, hundreds more files were not counted.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.