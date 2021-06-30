      Weather Alert

San Antonio man sentenced for running over girlfriend in 2018

Katy Barber
Jun 30, 2021 @ 1:06pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 23-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend on her birthday in 2018.

Joshua Garcia was out celebrating Erin Castro’s 19th birthday when police say they got into an argument that ended with Garcia running over Castro with his car and killing her.

Garcia was sentenced in a hearing on his 23rd birthday.

“Erin Castro deserved to celebrate many more birthdays with the people who loved her. While her family, friends and our office tried to keep this defendant away from her, he refused to stay away,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “That this case started on Ms. Castro’s birthday and is resolved on this defendant’s birthday is notable. Two young lives forever changed on days their families should be celebrating. Domestic violence changes families and our community must continue working to prevent tragedies like this.”

At the time of the murder, Garcia was reportedly on probation for a previous charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he hit Castro with a vehicle in 2016.

Garcia’s probation was revoked after the murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the initial charge. Both prison sentences will be served concurrently.

 

