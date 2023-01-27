San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg files to run for fourth and final term

KTSA News/Katy Barber - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, center, and other city officials encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center Friday, July 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ron Nirenberg has flied paperwork to run for a fourth term as Mayor of San Antonio.

Nirenberg sent out a tweet at around 7 P.M. Thursday to announce he was running and asked for support for his mission to win re-election.

“It’s official! I just filed for my fourth and final term as your mayor.

We’re going to protect our families, keep more money in your pockets, and get our neighbors into great jobs through Ready to Work.

This is our moment, San Antonio. I’m in—Are you?”

Nirenberg was first elected as Mayor in 2017 and won his most recent term in 2021.

Should he win the May 6 election it will be his last as Mayor because of term limits.