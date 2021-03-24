San Antonio Metro Health opening 30,000 COVID vaccination appointments
Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccination site/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
You can register for the first-dose Pfizer inoculations starting at 7 pm Thursday on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website. Appointments will be from April 6thto May 1st at the Alamodome.
The 311 Customer Service COVID-19 Hotline is allocated appointments to ensure residents without internet access can register by phone. The Hotline operating hours are 8 a.m..-5 pm Monday – Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday and Sunday.
Metro Health is working with state and local partners to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to critical populations within the phases designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).