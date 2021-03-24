      Weather Alert

San Antonio Metro Health opening 30,000 COVID vaccination appointments

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2021 @ 4:56pm
Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccination site/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

You can register for the first-dose Pfizer inoculations  starting at 7 pm Thursday on the  Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website.  Appointments will be from April 6thto May 1st at the Alamodome.

The 311 Customer Service COVID-19  Hotline is allocated appointments to ensure residents without internet access can register by phone. The Hotline operating hours are 8 a.m..-5 pm Monday – Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday and Sunday.
Metro Health  is working with state and local partners to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to critical populations within the phases designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). 

TAGS
alamodome COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer Vaccine
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas