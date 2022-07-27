San Antonio mother arrested in death of 6-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Months after a 6-year-old girl died while weighing just 31 pounds, her mother is under arrest and facing charges.
Records show 38-year-old Stephanie Jimanez was arrested Tuesday and is now accused of neglecting her daughter and not getting her medical attention when she needed it.
The girl died October 3, but police say Jimanez blamed her death on the fact that she had fallen and then started vomiting.
But the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office found out that there was more going on with the girl. In addition to being underweight, it was found that the girl was suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, pneumonia and a kidney infection. She was also found to have lice and there was also a buildup of dead skin around her body due to poor hygiene.
Investigators say Jimanez admitted to locking herself in her bedroom while her six children did whatever they wanted to do. Police say Jimanez told them she did not seek medical assistance for her daughter because she had no help.
Jimanez is now in the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.