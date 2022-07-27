      Weather Alert

San Antonio mother arrested in death of 6-year-old daughter

Christian Blood
Jul 27, 2022 @ 11:28am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Months after a 6-year-old girl died while weighing just 31 pounds, her mother is under arrest and facing charges.

Records show 38-year-old Stephanie Jimanez was arrested Tuesday and is now accused of neglecting her daughter and not getting her medical attention when she needed it.

The girl died October 3, but police say Jimanez blamed her death on the fact that she had fallen and then started vomiting.

But the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office found out that there was more going on with the girl. In addition to being underweight, it was found that the girl was suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, pneumonia and a kidney infection. She was also found to have lice and there was also a buildup of dead skin around her body due to poor hygiene.

Investigators say Jimanez admitted to locking herself in her bedroom while her six children did whatever they wanted to do. Police say Jimanez told them she did not seek medical assistance for her daughter because she had no help.

Jimanez is now in the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

Popular Posts
Woman's body dumped in front of home on San Antonio's West side
GPS tracking device on stolen backhoe leads San Antonio Police to more missing property
Two men face capital murder charges in fiery San Antonio double homicide
Tesla now has own border checkpoint lane from Texas to Mexico
Missing San Antonio mother found dead, autopsy scheduled
Connect With Us Listen To Us On