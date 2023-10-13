San Antonio Police Department urges citizens to “remain vigilant” after Hamas leader calls for “Global day of Jihad”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The former chief of Hamas is calling for Friday the 13th to be a “Global Day of Jihad”.

Police Departments across the country are on high alert following the announcement, including San Antonio.

SAPD released the following statement in response:

“SAPD is acutely aware of the devastation that occurred over this past weekend in Israel and the subsequent Israeli response. We are also aware that a former Hamas leader is calling for a “Global Day of Jihad” to occur on Friday, October 13th, 2023. The SAPD Southwest Texas Fusion Center (SWTXFC) is working closely with it’s local, state, and federal partners to remain alert and informed of any possible threats in the City of San Antonio and our surrounding area of responsibility. Currently, the SWTXFC has no indications of any credible threats. Even though there are no known threats at this time, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and aware of current world events and how they may impact us locally. As always, if you see something, say something.”