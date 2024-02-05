SAPD: Shooter on the run after homeless man shot on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during an altercation Monday morning.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 5400 block of Evers Road just after midnight.

What police know so far is that the victim and a woman were staying in a tent when they approached by another man. Investigators say a fight broke out, and at some point the man pulled a gun and shot the victim in the stomach two times.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but the woman who was in the tent was not hurt.

There is no description of the shooter who ran off, and the victim is only described as a man in his 30s.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.