San Antonio Police: Man shot by thieves who were trying to break into his car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another interrupted car burglary ends in gunfire.

The latest happened at around 4 o’clock Friday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Sugar Pine Drive.

According to KSAT-12, a resident stepped outside and spotted two people trying to break into his car.

He yelled at the pair and they began running away, but one of them had a gun and stopped long enough to fire a shot at the man. He was hit one time and is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The vehicle owner wasn’t able to provide a description of the thieves who continued running after firing at the man. They have not been located.

The shooting took place roughly 24 hours after a similar incident took place at the Roots O’Connor apartment complex. That’s where a 23 year old man was shot when he was caught trying to break into a vehicle in the parking lot. At last report he was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back.

No charges have been filed in the Thursday morning shooting.

Police continue to investigate both cases.