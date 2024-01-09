San Antonio Police: Man shot during stand-off at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A stand-off between San Antonio police and a man at a West Side apartment complex is over.

The stand-off began at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at Timbercreek Apartments on Timbercreek Drive.

Police say they were called by residents who reported hearing dozens of shots. Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect had been in a fight with a neighbor and started shooting out of his front door. Investigators say the man then barricaded himself inside of his apartment.

Tenants in nearby apartments were evacuated as the man got into a shootout with police.

The man was eventually shot by SWAT before being rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the suspect, and his name has yet to be released.

There have been no reports of any injuries to tenants or the responding officers.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.