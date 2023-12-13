SAPD: Man shot multiple times on North Side, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside a North side bar.

San Antonio police say they were called to an area near Slackers Sports bar in the 120 block of West Rector Drive at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot with three gunshot wounds.

Officers say they were told by witnesses that the man was shot in the parking lot and that they saw a white or silver-colored car speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Police say they do not have a description of the susoect.

No other injuries were reported and the victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.