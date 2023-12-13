KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man shot multiple times on North Side, search for shooter underway

By Don Morgan
December 13, 2023 6:04AM CST
Share
SAPD: Man shot multiple times on North Side, search for shooter underway
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside a North side bar.

San Antonio police say they were called to an area near Slackers Sports bar in the 120 block of West Rector Drive at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot with three gunshot wounds.

Officers say they were told by witnesses that the man was shot in the parking lot and that they saw a white or silver-colored car speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Police say they do not have a description of the susoect.

No other injuries were reported and the victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
North Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
2

SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store
3

Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested
4

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway
5

Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects