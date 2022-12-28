San Antonio Police Officer injured while responding to crash

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer is recovering from injuries his received in a crash late Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was responding to a motor vehicle accident on Babcock when he was involved in a wreck as well.

As the officer made his way to the scene, other drivers had stopped to let him get by, except for one, who kept going.

The driver collided with the police cruiser, causing the patrol vehicle to roll over.

The officer was brought to the hospital with back pain while the driver who hit him had minor injuries caused by his vehicle’s airbag.

The driver is not expected to be charged.