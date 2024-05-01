San Antonio Police: Officers shoot and kill 32-year-old accused of murdering his wife, man opened fire on officers when they approached him

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 32-year-old man is dead after opening fire on San Antonio police officers Tuesday night.

Police say the man killed his wife earlier in the day.

They began looking for him after they conducted a welfare check at a home on Southwest Loop 410 where officers found the woman’s body.

Police Chief William McManus says she was shot to death by her husband, who then took off in her car.

McManus says officers were able to track the man through the vehicle’s Onstar system.

They found him at a sandwich shop in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson and waited for the man to come outside.

When the officers approached the man, he pulled a gun and started shooting. The officers fired back and the man was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief McManus says the officers were not hurt in the exchange.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.