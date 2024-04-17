San Antonio Police: One dead, another in critical condition after shooting on Southeast side

Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the Southeast side has claimed the life of one person and has another in critical condition.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 5600 block of Espada Cliff at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30’s had been shot several times. A female was found in the garage, dead from gunshot wounds.

The man is in critical condition.

Police say they found several bullet casings at the scene.

There’s no word on a motive and police don’t have a description of the shooter.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation continues.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.