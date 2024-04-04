San Antonio Police release body-cam footage from March 4 officer involved shooting

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Body-cam footage from an officer involved shooting that took place in early March has been released.

The video was sent out by the San Antonio Police Department Wednesday afternoon. It comes from a March 4 incident that took place in the 2800 block of Ravina Drive.

Officers were parked near the home, looking for Raymond Mireles, 35, when he suddenly walked outside. As the officers approached, Mireles, who was wanted on two aggravated robbery warrants, reached for a gun that was tucked in the waistband of his pants.

The officers told Mireles to put his hands up, but he refused. That’s when the officers opened fire, hitting Mireles several times.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say the gun Mireles had was loaded.

The two veteran SAPD officers were not hurt and the incident is being reviewed by Bexar County District Attorney.