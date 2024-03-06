San Antonio Police release name of man shot and killed after allegedly pulling a gun on officers

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed after reportedly pulling a gun on officers.

The shooting took place at around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Ravina.

That’s where officers were waiting to arrest 35 year-old Raymond Mireles who was wanted on two warrants for aggravated robbery.

When Mireles exited the home, the officers approached and instructed him to get on the ground.

That’s when Mireles allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers.

Two officers opened fire, striking Mireles. He was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting is still under investigation.