San Antonio Police release name of pedestrian killed in weekend crash

By Don Morgan
April 23, 2024 5:12AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have released the name of the woman who died after she was hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened at around 5 p.m. A vehicle was turning into a driveway on Potranco Road near North Ellison Drive. The driver didn’t yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

The impact pushed the vehicle that was turning onto the sidewalk, where it hit 52-year-old Graciela Murrillo Angel.

Angel was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash haven’t been released and there’s no word if any charges have been filed.

