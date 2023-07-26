KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police search for 80-year-old man missing since June

By Don Morgan
July 26, 2023 9:06AM CDT
San Antonio Police search for 80-year-old man missing since June
Photo: san Antonio Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for your help in locating an elderly man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Victoriano Flores, 80, was last seen in the 200 block of North Alamo Street June 28.

Flores is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

