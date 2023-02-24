San Antonio police turn to public for clues in 2018 murder

San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for information on a 2018 murder yet to be solved.

Investigators say Christopher Polk was shot while driving on Loop 410 near Bandera Road when a silver SUV and a black sedan drove up alongside of his vehicle. Numerous shots were fired and Polk died at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured images of both suspect vehicles as they followed Polk’s car on the access road of Loop 410 and Bandera Road just prior to the shooting. The SAPD Homicide Unit is hoping someone has new information to bring to the table as the investigation continues.

You can watch a re-released video clip of the footage investigators are reviewing below.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP – reference: SAPD18038826.