San Antonio Police: Two men accused of human trafficking arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –They claimed they were running a transport company that delivered products all over the country, but it turns out, there was more going on.

Two men, Jose De Jesus Velasquez and Juan Carlos Valasquez-Flores, have been arrested on charges they were running a human trafficking operation.

FOX 29 is reporting the men, who are half-brothers, are accused of looking for Mexican immigrants to come to the U.S and work for their now closed trucking company.

Police say the men are accused of overworking and not paying the employees. Then threatening to report the immigrants to the authorities if they complained.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received a tip on the illegal activity late last year.

Investigators say they’ve interviewed some of the victims of BSR Transportation but believe there may be more.

The owners of the trucking company, which they say has filed for bankruptcy, are being charged with Continuous Trafficking of Persons.

Police say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.