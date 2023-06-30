San Antonio Police: Woman killed in hit and run on the city’s South Side, search for driver continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal hit and run on the South Side has claimed a woman’s life.

San Antonio Police say they got the call from South Flores near Gevers around 11:30 P.M. Thursday.

They arrived to find the woman dead at the scene and no sign of the driver who hit her.

A description of the vehicle isn’t available as the only witness is a woman who was walking with the victim. She didn’t get a good look at the car.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.