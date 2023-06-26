San Antonio Spurs announce preseason home games

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, speaks as General Manager of the San Antonio Spurs Brian Wright looks on during a news conference introducing the Spurs 2023 Draft Class, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have been waiting to start counting the days before getting the chance to see French basketball star Victor Wembanyama in action, you can now do exactly that.

The San Antonio Spurs are releasing dates and times for their preseason home games at AT&T Center.

The Silver and Black make their 2023 home debut at the AT&T Center against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13 followed by two games against the Houston Rockets on Monday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Preseason tickets will be available to purchase on June 27 beginning at 10 a.m. on Spurs.com and the Spurs app.