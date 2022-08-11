San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Used car prices are on the rise, but San Antonio has seen one of the lower average price increases in Texas over the last year.
Automotive analyst iSeeCars ranks the top 50 most populated cities in the U.S. and breaks down which areas have seen the biggest changes in average used car prices from July 2021 through July 2022.
It turns out San Antonio ranked 49 on the list while showing an increase of 0.5% over the last 12 months. That increase amounts to $155 more per used car sold.
Dallas-Ft.Worth fell in at 47 with an increase of 2.9% over the same time period, which added an average of $928 per used car sold.
But two other Texas metropolitan areas broke the top 30 on the list.
Houston saw used car prices increase 8.7% over the last year, which placed the most populated city in Texas at 28 on the list. Coming in just above Houston at 27 was Austin, which added $2,864 to the average price of used cars over the last year – that is an increase of 9.0%.
The study also shows that used cars with the largest price increases were alternative-fuel cars, while the vehicles with the smallest price changes were pickup trucks.
The price of used Ford Mustangs showed no change over the last 12 months, and four other used car models actually showed decreases in their average price around the U.S.
Nissan’s Armada, Titan and Titan XD fell in price, and those models joined the Chevrolet Camaro, which saw an average price decrease of 6.0%.