San Antonio’s Central Catholic High School soccer team plays for State Championship, holds on to sudden death OT

Photo: Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local high school soccer team came up a little short in tier quest for a state championship, but they didn’t make it easy for the eventual winner.

San Antonio’s Central Catholic High School’s boys varsity soccer team made it to the finals of the TAPPS Division 1 state finals to face Plano’s Prestonwood Christian Academy Wednesday afternoon.

By the end of regulation play, neither team had scored a goal and at the end of overtime, the game was still scoreless.

They moved on to penalty kicks which put some number son the scoreboard but when that was over, the score was tied again. This time at 4-4.

Central Catholic couldn’t hold off Prestonwood when it came down to sudden death overtime.

Final score 1-0, giving Prestonwood the state title.