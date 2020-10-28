San Antonio’s MLK March going virtual
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, Renee Watson, MLK March chair announce virtual MLK March in 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. March, which is touted as the largest in the country, is going virtual next year amid concerns that it could become a COVID-19 “super spreader” event.
“Between 100,000 and 300,000 individuals being assembled between 4 and 5 hours–we cannot have that in our community,” said Renee Watson, MLK March chair.
Instead, Watson is urging people to stay home and watch the event, which will be livestreamed on social media and broadcast on CityTV and the local Sinclair Broadcast Group TV channels on January 18.
“We want all of our groups that have partnered and marched in the past to be reflected in this film that we’re putting together,” said Watson.
She says you can also have your own march with members of your household and come up with ways to walk 2.7 miles in memory of Dr. King. She suggests walking through your neighborhood or in parks with small groups while taking COVID-19 precautions and sharing the events on social media.
“We are continuing to live the dream,” said City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan.”We are continuing to make sure that our voices are heard, but we are continuing to make sure that the legacy is not forgotten.”
She’ll join Mayor Ron Nirenberg on the Freedom Bridge on MLK Drive.
“Jada and Renee, I am proud to stand with you and continue pushing for progress for equity and for the tenets of the Martin Luther King Jr. dream,” said Nirenberg. “To keep on pushing for justice for all, to keep on pushing for economic fairness for all, to keep on pushing back against the forces of regression, of hate and of racism.”