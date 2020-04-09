San Antonio’s ‘Stay Home’ orders extended through April 30
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has extended the local Public Health Emergency declaration through April 30.
The Stay Home, Work Safe orders were set to expire Thursday, but the extension through April 30 is in line with Bexar County’s orders and the governor’s statewide declaration.
The measure has shut down non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. It also orders residents to stay home unless they’re conducting essential activities, such as buying groceries or receiving medical care.
In the original orders issued by the mayor last month, golf courses were allowed to remain open, but a recent amendment listed them as non-essential.
Some golf course owners believe they should remain open. City Attorney Andy Segovia told the city council that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has the last word on that. He said if any business owners have questions about whether they should remain open, they should contact the governor’s office. If it’s determined at the state level that a business previously deemed non-essential is now considered essential, the governor’s website will be updated with that information.
The extension of San Antonio’s Stay Home orders was approved by City Council Thursday 10-1. Councilwoman Ana Sandoval cast the only dissenting vote.