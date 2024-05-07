SAPD: 2 arrested, 1 at large after armored truck robbery

Police car flashing lights close up. Top of police car with flashing lights in daytime. Blue and red lights. Police at crime or accident scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has two suspects in custody after an armored truck robbery on the Northeast Side.

Investigators say the Brink’s armored truck was robbed at gunpoint around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Walzem Road.

Police say after the robbery near an ATM machine, the three suspects drove away, but the Raven Helicopter later spotted the suspect vehicle on I-35. KSAT-12 reports the car kept going into Schertz before stopping in the 3800 block of Morning Drive.

Officers were able to stop a man and a woman who tried to run away, but another man has yet to be found.

SAPD says the stolen money was recovered, and two nearby schools were placed on lockdown while police looked for the suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.