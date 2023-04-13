SAPD: Active shooter call ends up hoax

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming that a call made Thursday morning about an active shooter was a hoax.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says this is not the first time police have had to respond to this type of event.

“Just today, across the state of Texas, there have been at least seven calls like this that are hoax active shooting calls,” said Sgt. Moscoso.

Despite knowing early on that the call was likely a hoax, police went ahead with the process of evacuating the Galen College of Nursing School in the 7400 block of John Smith Dr.

“All of the students that were in that building had to be evacuated from the building in a safe and orderly manner to make sure this was a hoax call and not a real situation,” said Sgt. Moscoso.

The fake call came in just after 10 am, but police do not know yet who made the call.

Sgt. Moscoso said all efforts will be made to locate and prosecute the person responsible, but he did not specify what charged they might be facing.