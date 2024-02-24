SAPD: Argument leads to shooting, suspect arrested, victim hospitalized

Close-up Shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting victim is expected to survive, and the man accused of shooting him is under arrest.

The San Antonio Police Department was called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on report of a shooting. Upon arrival in the 11000 block of Dreamland Avenue, officers say the suspect admitted to shooting another man, who had gone across the street to get help.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting may have happened because of an argument between the two men. Officers say the suspect shot the victim because he was throwing things around the home during a argument.

There is no word on what charges the accused shooter might be facing.